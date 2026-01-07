Free archery competition welcomes all skill levels at Richmond Raceway Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Archery Open is set to welcome competitors and spectators to the Richmond Raceway Complex on Saturday, offering free admission and participation opportunities for archery enthusiasts of all skill levels.

I learned archery basics at Green Top Sporting Goods in Ashland with help from DWR Archery Education and National Archery in the Schools Program State Coordinator Ben Fairbanks, who demonstrated proper technique for hitting the bullseye.

This weekend's competition will feature competitors in both adult and youth divisions, showcasing various levels of archery skill at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

The event offers free admission for spectators who want to watch the competition or try archery themselves. Experienced archers can still register by visiting dwr.virginia.gov.

The DWR Archery Open runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Visit the DWR website here to learn more.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.