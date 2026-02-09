Stretch of westbound Dumbarton Road in Henrico closed after I-95 crash causes damage to bridge, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash on Interstate 95 Monday caused damage to the Dumbarton Road bridge, according to a news release from Henrico police.

The westbound lanes of Dumbarton Road are currently closed between Lakeside Avenue and Route 1 (Brook Road) for the Virginia State Police to investigate the crash.

Police said VDOT crews are inspecting the bridge to ensure it is safe for travel.

Drivers should seek alternate routes via Westbrook Avenue or Hilliard Road.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube