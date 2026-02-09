Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stretch of westbound Dumbarton Road in Henrico closed after I-95 crash causes damage to bridge, police say

Feb. 9, 2026
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash on Interstate 95 Monday caused damage to the Dumbarton Road bridge, according to a news release from Henrico police.

The westbound lanes of Dumbarton Road are currently closed between Lakeside Avenue and Route 1 (Brook Road) for the Virginia State Police to investigate the crash.

Police said VDOT crews are inspecting the bridge to ensure it is safe for travel.

Drivers should seek alternate routes via Westbrook Avenue or Hilliard Road.

