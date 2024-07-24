Driver charged with DUI in relation to crash that killed two children in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police say they have now arrested and charged a suspect with two counts of DUI manslaughter in relation to a crash that killed two children.

The crash happened on March 1, 2024 at around 1:54 a.m. near the intersection of Old Wrexham Road and Old Wrexham Place according to police.

Investigators say that a 2009 Mercury Mariner, driven by Zyan A. Stevens, a 22-year-old was traveling north when it left the road and struck a tree.

Two passengers, identified as 5-year-old Ava Turner and 9-year-old Ivey Birch were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Stevens, was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that Stevens was known to Ava and Ivey but is not related to them.

On July 15 police say the Chesterfield County Grand Jury issued indictments for Stevens for two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and two count of child neglect.

Zyan Stevens is currently being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Investigators say that they believe impaired driving, speed, and lack of proper use of safety restraints contributed to the severity of the crash.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.