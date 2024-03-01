Watch Now
2 killed in Chesterfield crash

Posted at 8:25 AM, Mar 01, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in an early morning crash on Old Wrexham Road in Chesterfield County, according to police.

"A 2009 Mercury Mariner was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Two passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The remaining occupant was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The identities of the deceased are being withheld as police continue their investigation."

The crash was reported at about 1:54 a.m. along Old Wrexham Road near the intersection of Old Wrexham Place on March 1.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

