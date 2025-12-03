Animal officer recounts rescuing drunk raccoon passed out in Virginia ABC Store bathroom: 'This is a first'

ASHLAND, Va. — Animal protection officer Samantha Martin typically spends her days picking up strays, testing animals for rabies and performing animal cruelty checks – but on Saturday, her office received a particularly interesting call.

A drunken raccoon was found passed out next to the toilet inside a Virginia ABC Store in Hanover County, but not before he ransacked the storage room on what appeared to have been a rabid bender.

“As far as intoxicated raccoons, this is a first for me,” Martin said. “But in general, raccoons, they get themselves into so many things. I am constantly fishing them out of dumpsters all the time, trash cans, under cars, you name it.”

The raccoon managed to fall through the ceiling tile, according to Martin. He took out the security cameras in the process, though they were able to piece the scene together through context clues.

When Martin arrived, the ABC manager first showed her the broken bottles of alcohol all over the floor.

“Obviously I had to take a picture of that, because that’s hilarious,” Martin said.

Martin picked up the raccoon — now being dubbed “Al” for alcohol — and safely transported him to the shelter to sober up before being released back in the wild.

Martin checked Al for the usual signs of intoxication; his eyes wandering back and forth, as well as not being able to stand up. He needed to lay down a little in order to regain consciousness.

“Everybody’s gone through this,” Martin said. “If you drink, or if you have a bad night.”

Al, Ashland’s resident drunken raccoon, has since made national headlines in outlets like the Associated Press and Washington Post. He also made an appearance on the Today Show Wednesday morning.

Martin just hopes people donate to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter so they can afford a new building for their adoptable animals.

“We have plenty of beautiful animals ready for new homes,” Martin said.

They will be holding a “clear the shelter” event on Dec. 20 at 12471 Taylor Complex Ln. Click here for more information.

The shelter is also now selling "Trashed Panda" T-shirts and all proceeds will support animal care and enrichment. Click here to learn how to order.

