Witness who saw driver shot on Route 60 in New Kent: 'People are crazy'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning along Route 60 in New Kent County, where a witness described hearing automatic gunfire.

Carlton Brooks was waiting for his car to be repaired at a local shop when he witnessed the incident unfold as two vehicles pulled up and stopped.

"First thing that ran through my head is, get down," Brooks said. "And then the next thing was make sure everybody was safe."

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to Virginia State Police. Brooks described hearing rapid gunfire during the incident.

"So random shots. It was like an automatic gun that went off. It wasn't like pow-pow...," he said.

Brooks witnessed glass shattering from the white car that was targeted in the shooting. The aftermath unfolded quickly as both vehicles left the scene.

"The guy in the white car took off and the Crown Vic went around the businesses, around the back of the building. Stayed back there for about five, ten minutes and then came out and drove off, sped off," Brooks recalled.



WATCH: 'People are crazy,' says man who saw driver shot on Route 60 in New Kent

The victim in the white car drove approximately 7 miles away and stopped at a gas station off of Interstate 64 and Route 609. There, the victim received first aid before being transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Robin Lawson said one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

"We do believe, based on early investigation, that this is an isolated incident," Lawson said.

While authorities don't believe this was a case of road rage between strangers, state police noted they have observed an increase in shootings along major roadways in recent weeks. This prompted them to issue an advisory on how people can stay safe.

Lawson expressed concern about the public safety risk posed by such incidents.

"It's imperative, imperative that we not take care of our aggression in that way," Lawson said. "That bullet could have struck another bystander. It could have been even much worse."

For Brooks, being a bystander to the shooting left him disturbed by what he witnessed.

"It's mad. People are crazy right now," Brooks said. "People are angry, man. It's really bad out here."

Virginia State Police asked anyone who was in the area during the incident to call #77 if they have information that could assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

