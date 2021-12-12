Man killed had medical emergency before Chesterfield crash, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver killed in a wreck in Chesterfield County Saturday evening is believed to have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, according to police.

The wreck happened in the 1800 block of Northcreek Drive around 7:15 p.m., according to Lieutenant F. Kevin Lee with Chesterfield Police.

Police said the man driving a Chevy pickup appeared to have a medical emergency before crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in the 1800 block of Northcreek Drive, Lee said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

"Police continue to investigate this incident," Lee said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.