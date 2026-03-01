Driver killed after car hits parked tractor-trailer at Virginia interstate rest area

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a car struck a parked tractor-trailer and burst into flames at an Interstate 66 rest area Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the eastbound rest area at the 49-mile marker on I-66. That is about two miles from the Prince William Parkway exit.

Investigators said a Toyota sedan hit the back of a legally parked tractor-trailer and then caught fire.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was resting in the cab at the time of the crash, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.