Children running to catch school bus collide with SUV, driver charged

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights driver has been charged with reckless driving after her SUV struck a student who was running across the street to catch the school bus Wednesday morning.

Grace Swearingen, 77, was unaware of the collision and initially drove away from the scene, according to Colonial Heights police.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Elmwood Drive and Wildwood Avenue, prompting calls to Colonial Heights Police, Fire and EMS.

Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the collision. The footage shows Swearingen's SUV stopped on Elmwood Drive as she spoke with parents at the bus stop.

Seconds later, the video shows two students running toward and across Elmwood Drive.

"She proceeded to drive forward and when she began to drive, the child then made contact with the vehicle," Colonial Heights Police Sgt. Desiree McCurry said.

The surveillance footage shows Swearingen continuing to drive away while the school bus driver behind her blows the horn.

"Initially the driver left the scene and then arrived back a short time later and it was determined the driver didn't realize a child had struck the car," McCurry said. "The child did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. He actually went on to school, normal day for him."

Police emphasized the importance of driver awareness during school hours, particularly around bus stops.

"Be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of juveniles running in and out of the road way," McCurry said.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.