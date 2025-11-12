Richmond DPU pauses disconnections, late fees amid government shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Works is pausing service disconnections for nonpayment and suspending late fees for November amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Mayor Danny Avula first made the announcement last week.

Richmond, state leaders detail help available during shutdown

“We are also suspending late fees for the month of November and we ask any residents who are having difficulty staying on top of bills, paying their utility bills, to call us at 804-626-5420,” Avula said at the event.

The city also encourages residents to take advantage of other permanent affordability programs, including:

PromisePay Payment Plans – DPU has teamed up with PromisePay to offer flexible and convenient payment plans for customers who have fallen behind on their utility bills. Any customer with an overdue balance can sign up for a PromisePay payment plan for their outstanding balance at Richmond.promise-pay.com. The PromisePay portal allows users to choose from a range of payment plan options, set up automatic payments and provide contact information for payment reminders and other account notifications via text message.

– DPU has teamed up with PromisePay to offer flexible and convenient payment plans for customers who have fallen behind on their utility bills. Any customer with an overdue balance can sign up for a PromisePay payment plan for their outstanding balance at Richmond.promise-pay.com. The PromisePay portal allows users to choose from a range of payment plan options, set up automatic payments and provide contact information for payment reminders and other account notifications via text message. MetroCare Water Program – The water bill payment assistance program offers financial support to eligible families and individuals who are struggling to pay their primary water bills due to financial difficulties. To apply, ratepayers can receive up to $500 per applicant if approved.

– The water bill payment assistance program offers financial support to eligible families and individuals who are struggling to pay their primary water bills due to financial difficulties. To apply, ratepayers can receive up to $500 per applicant if approved. MetroCare Heat Program – The Heating Bill Payment Assistance Program provides funds to eligible families and individuals who are struggling to pay their primary heating bills due to financial difficulties or other special hardships. The program period begins on December 15th. Residents within Richmond Gas Works' service territory may apply for funds through MetroCare.

– The Heating Bill Payment Assistance Program provides funds to eligible families and individuals who are struggling to pay their primary heating bills due to financial difficulties or other special hardships. The program period begins on December 15th. Residents within Richmond Gas Works' service territory may apply for funds through MetroCare. MetroCare Water Conservation Program – This program offers financial assistance to eligible homeowners for plumbing repairs and the replacement of water-inefficient appliances with EPA WaterSense products in order to conserve water and reduce wasteful consumption. The program includes an audit of all eligible homeowners approved by the Department of Energy as a way to improve water use efficiency.

– This program offers financial assistance to eligible homeowners for plumbing repairs and the replacement of water-inefficient appliances with EPA WaterSense products in order to conserve water and reduce wasteful consumption. The program includes an audit of all eligible homeowners approved by the Department of Energy as a way to improve water use efficiency. SeniorCare Program – This program is designed to meet the specific needs of seniors aged 65 and above in the Richmond metropolitan community. Seniors can enroll in this program and access benefits such as Winter Service Assurance, no late fees, waiver of security deposit, annual weatherization kit giveaways and third-party notification.

– This program is designed to meet the specific needs of seniors aged 65 and above in the Richmond metropolitan community. Seniors can enroll in this program and access benefits such as Winter Service Assurance, no late fees, waiver of security deposit, annual weatherization kit giveaways and third-party notification. Equal Monthly Payment Plan – The EMPP budget plan spreads your annual gas bill over 12 months. The estimated monthly payment is based on the previous year’s natural gas usage.

To learn more, visit rva.gov/public-utilities/billing.

