Richmond, state leaders detail help available during shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City and state leaders with Feed More staff stood in solidarity in Hillside Court Friday morning and detailed the assistance available for residents during an ongoing government shutdown.

“This is a stance of unity. A stance of togetherness from our great mayor, members of City Council, elected officials from the General Assembly. Those who feed and care for public housing residents and residents throughout the entire city of Richmond,” said Steven Nesmith, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO.

Mayor Danny Avula said the demand from Feed More has grown exponentially as the need increases while the food bank distributes food to 300 pantries across Central Virginia.

“This is a time where Feed More had already been facing record utilization, and we've asked them to do more, and they have absolutely shown up and stepped up and just done incredible work,” Avula said.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said Feed More has helped the district open the RPS Love Market at Clark Springs Elementary at 1101 Dance Street on November 7, 14, and 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is, in essence, a mini grocery store that is available to RPS families but those who are in greatest need. We only have enough capacity for about 300 to 400 families on each of these days,” Kamras said.

Avula announced they are working with families to keep the lights on during the shutdown. As of November 1, the city is suspending disconnections for nonpayment of utilities.

“We are also suspending late fees for the month of November and we ask any residents who are having difficulty staying on top of bills, paying their utility bills, to call us at 804-626-5420,” Avula added.

If you live in the city of Richmond and need help, residents can call 311 or visit go.rva.gov/SNAP.

After the press conference, Avula rolled up his sleeves to help hand out fruits, vegetables, protein, and nonperishables at a pop-up Feed More distribution in the East End housing community.

“It’s hard. Paying cash for food. It’s just hard. Trying to feed my children. Staying above water, missing bills," said Heather Jones who has lived in Hillside Court for 10 years. “We are starving. Please help.”

Avula encouraged anyone with the means to volunteer their time, or donate food items or financially to Feed More to help our neighbors in greatest need.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

