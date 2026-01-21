Hopewell's downtown renaissance attracts investors with building renovations and new businesses

HOPEWELL, Va. — Downtown Hopewell is experiencing a quiet renaissance that's transforming the historic city center and attracting new investors to the area. The revitalization has been gradual but steady, with building renovations and new businesses creating a noticeable change in the Wonder City's downtown landscape over the past several years.

The transformation is perhaps most visible around the historic Beacon Theatre, built in 1928, which continues to draw large crowds for entertainment. But now when those crowds leave the theater, they find something new: Hopewell's first and only brewery.

Donnie Barber, owner of Good Ship Brewery, is both a business owner and builder contributing to the downtown changes. His vision extends beyond just his own establishment.

"I think at one point, we were the Wonder City and I think really, that's what we're trying to get back to," Barber said. "We want people to come here, not just for the Beacon. Not just for the Boathouse. But for 15 other restaurants, 15 other businesses, right here in this area."

Gerald Bosch has become a key figure in Hopewell's downtown transformation, renovating buildings one project at a time since 2015. His approach focuses on taking century-old buildings and giving them new life.

"These buildings were built 100 years ago," Bosch said. "A good way to make money in real estate is to take big buildings and make them into smaller spaces and rent them out individually."

Bosch's first project was a 12,000-square-foot empty building that he converted into multiple rental spaces. The results exceeded his expectations.

"It filled up almost immediately. It was kind of a miracle," Bosch said.

The building has remained fully occupied since 2018, proving there was demand for quality renovated spaces in Hopewell. Bosch's impact extends beyond real estate. When single mother Vondele Parham approached him with nothing but a dream for her business, he took a chance on her.

"I just came down here and I told him my dream, cause that's all it was, at the time, and he took a chance," Parham said. "He put me on a month to month lease at first. And it was no strings attached."

Seven years later, Parham credits Bosch with changing her life. As her business grew, he found larger spaces for her in his newly renovated buildings.

"He's investing. He's really putting the time and the effort and the looks into his buildings. He takes pride in doing his work. It looks great," Parham said.

With five building renovations now complete, Bosch has created diverse spaces including Hopewell's first co-working facility. The shared workspace offers small offices, common areas, conference rooms and amenities for $395 per month.

"So the prices are very attractive to any small business that wants to start out," Bosch said.

He's also developing a maker's space next door, designed for entrepreneurs who need room to build products, display them and sell online. Bosch's approach differs from typical property flipping because he focuses on long-term quality.

"I just want it to turn out nice. The way I would like it, if I was building it for myself. Which is essentially what I'm doing," Bosch said. "Pride is a good word for it. I take a real sense of satisfaction building something that looks like this."

Bosch isn't working alone. He's encouraged to see other developers recognizing Hopewell's potential.

"I think it's very, very positive development that there's been six or seven other, much larger developers, that have come in and bought buildings and spent real money and renovated them," Bosch said.

Currently, six buildings are under renovation throughout downtown Hopewell. One nearly block-long building is set to open in late 2026, while another recently completed two-story renovation houses a coffee shop downstairs and apartments upstairs. The renaissance extends beyond physical improvements. City officials report significant increases in both visitors and visitor spending, with a nearly 37% jump since 2019.

For Bosch, the consistent demand validates his investment strategy.

"Hopewell's been a very positive place to invest money," Bosch said. "Nothing ever sits vacant because there is a demand in Hopewell for nicely renovated spaces that are still attractively priced."

The combination of historic charm, affordable rents and growing amenities appears to be positioning Hopewell for continued growth as more investors and entrepreneurs discover the opportunities in the Wonder City.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.