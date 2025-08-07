Sentencing delayed for man convicted of murdering her son. Now she's frustrated with the justice system.

RICHMOND, Va. — The sentencing for Douglas Harris, who was convicted of first-degree murder in April, has been postponed, leaving the victim's family frustrated with the justice system.

Harris was found guilty on April 30 in the killing of Manchee Edwards, whose body was discovered along Richmond Highway in front of an abandoned home in September last year.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Edwards was killed during a drug deal and robbery that turned deadly.

The sentencing, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Courtroom 301 at the John Marshall Courthouse, was continued after the judge granted a defense motion.

"He was going to be sentenced today," said Elizabeth Ogburn, Edwards' mother.

The continuance was granted because Harris' defense team did not have the required five days to review his pre-sentencing report. Additionally, the defense noted that sentencing guidelines in the final report differed from what they had expected.

Prosecutors countered that the delay stemmed from Harris' own refusal to speak with his lawyers and probation officials since his conviction.

"If he's refusing then that's on him," Ogburn said.

The judge also approved a defense motion requesting a competency test for Harris before their next court date on September 15.

"He'll probably come back saying something is wrong with him," Ogburn predicted.

For Edwards' family, the postponement extends the pain they've endured for nearly a year since the murder.

"I'm still disappointed. I can't believe I came here and this is what I got today," Ogburn said.

