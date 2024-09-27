Richmond mother says her only son feared for his life just days before his murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- "The last words he said is ‘Bye mom, I'll be back later and I love you!’"

The grief is cutting deep for Elizabeth Ogburn, after her oldest and only son, Manchee Edwards was found dead early Thursday morning on the 200 block of Richmond Highway in the front yard of an old abandoned home.

WTVR Edwards' mother, Elizabeth Ogburn

Richmond Police say the 23-year-old was murdered.

"Under a bush. That's saying he didn't mean anything and I don't know why he was near Stockton Street."

Ogburn says certain items were missing from her sons person, and she believes he was robbed.

WTVR Manchee Edwards

Police are investigating and do not want to give specifics about what they did and did not find at the crime scene.

Ogburn says her son came to her just days before his murder, telling her that he felt someone was after him. But he didn't tell his mother any more details.

“He didn't elaborate or tell me anything. He gave me no information. He'd always tell me and my mother that we were nosy and ask too many questions."

Now there are even more questions in Manchee's murder: Who? When? And, why?

"Anybody out there that knows something, please let somebody know. I’d like to know who did this," Ogburn said.

Manchee was well known in the Southside area where his body was found. If you have information about his murder, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app. Both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.