Chesterfield School Board appoints interim Clover Hill representative

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County School Board on Friday appointed an interim representative for the Clover Hill District, effective January of next year.

Dr. Jenna Darby will replace Dot Heffron, who resigned in September following a controversy over a social media post she made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Heffron's resignation is effective Dec. 31. Darby's term will begin on Jan. 1, 2026, and will continue until a special election can take place to elect a permanent representative for the rest of the term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2027. The date for that special election is not yet set.

According to the announcement shared by Chesterfield County, Dr. Darby has 21 years of experience in education and currently teaches as an adjunct at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond. She has previously worked in Chesterfield County Public Schools as a research and evaluation specialist and as a literacy coach at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Dr. Darby earned her doctorate in educational psychology from VCU, her master’s degree from the University of Virginia and her bachelor’s degree from Covenant College. Her children attend Chesterfield County Public Schools, and her husband is the assistant director of special education for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

"My husband is also a CCPS employee, which means I will recuse myself when we discuss and vote on matters in which I have a conflict of interest," Darby said.

Darby accepted her appointment during a special meeting on Friday.

"Thank you for the trust you have placed in me today. I am honored to accept this appointment," Darby said at the Oct. 31 meeting. "With that responsibility comes a promise from me. I will earn confidence through openness, steadiness and actively listening. ... I am pleased to join a School Board where students are at the center of every decision. We will continue to focus on providing strong instruction in literacy and mathematics, maintaining safe and welcoming schools, and supporting special education and student services that meet needs with dignity and equity."

Darby was selected from a pool of around 20 Clover Hill District residents.

