Chesterfield school board member resigns over Charlie Kirk post: 'I take full responsibility'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield School Board Member Dot Heffron says she will resign in the wake of a social media post following the deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A post circulating online shows a screenshot of an Instagram Story from Heffron's private account that read: “Call me old fashioned, but I remember when we used to be okay with shooting Nazis.”

Heffron released a statement Sunday afternoon to "directly address" the post she said "has caused understandable hurt and concern."

"The words I shared were wrong, and I take full responsibility for them. I deeply regret the pain that my post has caused. It was never my intention to make light of violence or to suggest that harm to anyone is ever acceptable. As an elected official and as someone entrusted with the responsibility of supporting students, families, and educators, I should have shown better judgment," the statement reads.

Heffron said she will resign effective Dec. 31, 2025, because "accountability matters" and "out of respect" for the constituents who elected her.

"This timing ensures the operational process of identifying and appointing an interim representative can move forward smoothly, without disruption to the important work before us," Heffron said.

The school board member said she decided to step down because she does not want her "mistake to overshadow the vital work happening in our schools or distract from the students, families, and educators who deserve our full attention."

She vowed to continue to "advocate for strong, inclusive schools where every child has the opportunity to thrive."

Heffron offered condolences to Kirk's family, friends and loved ones.

"Regardless of political differences, every life is valuable, and every loss is devastating. My words failed to honor that truth, and I am truly sorry," she wrote.

Heffron also apologized to those she has "hurt and disappointed."

"I offer my heartfelt apology. To the Clover Hill District constituents, thank you for your trust and the privilege of serving you," the statement concludes.

School Board Response

The Chesterfield School Board issued a statement late Sunday saying it had accepted Heffron's resignation.

"The School Board will begin the process to appoint an interim School Board representative for the Clover Hill District until a special election can be held to fill the position for the remainder of Mrs. Heffron’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2027," the statement reads.

Board members urged calm. Heffron, her family and others in the district posted on social media "have received threats," according to the statement.

"Threats of violence and death have no place in civil discourse," the statement reads. "We can passionately disagree without resorting to acts that do not model the behavior we want for our community."

Calls for Firings and Resignations

Several prominent Virginia Republicans expressed outrage over social media posts that appeared to come from two Chesterfield County school leaders.

As reported Thursday by CBS 6, one private Facebook post, apparently from Chesterfield Dean of Students Alana Hartman Hall, read: “When you promote violence and advocate for a percentage of teachers and students to be sacrificed to school shootings. You reap what you sow.”

State Sen. Glen Sturtevant Jr. (R–Chesterfield) called the posts unacceptable.

“Sure looks like it’s them, and if it’s not, I’d love to hear from them saying they did not post these awful, terrible things,” Sturtevant said. “It’s not acceptable. It can’t continue.”

Sturtevant condemned the posts from Heffron amd Hartman Hall, saying those who posted them should not remain in leadership.

“To have someone who can promote and celebrate the assassination—gunning down a 31-year-old father with young kids—for talking about things that half the country agrees with is sick, it’s scary,” he said. “These are not folks that should be in charge of the education and the day-to-day safety of our kids in our public schools.”

Chesterfield County Public Schools released a statement late Thursday, saying in part:

“The school division has been made aware of certain social media posts made by staff members that do not reflect the values and expectations of Chesterfield County Public Schools… While employees may express personal opinions, we expect all staff to maintain the highest standards of professionalism. Division leadership are reviewing the matter.”

In a statement provided to CBS 6 Friday afternoon, the other four members of the Chesterfield County School Board called for Heffron's immediate resignation.

The Chesterfield County School Board has been made aware of a social media post made by one of our colleagues. This post is deeply concerning and does not reflect the values, standards, or expectations of the Chesterfield County School Board.



As elected officials, we are bound by our governance policies and a responsibility to model respect and professionalism for the students, staff, and families we serve. This post is in direct violation of those standards.



In light of this violation of trust and governance, we are calling for Dorothy Heffron's resignation from the Chesterfield County School Board, effective immediately.



Our focus remains, as always, on ensuring the best possible educational environment for all Chesterfield County students.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted on X Friday evening, calling for Heffron's resignation.

Chesterfield County School Board Chair Dot Heffron must immediately resign after her comments promoting the murder of Charlie Kirk. Nobody who would cheer murder should be allowed within 100 yards of a student. I call on leaders from both parties to not only publicly condemn her… — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 12, 2025

The Virginia Department of Education issued the following statement from State Superintendent Emily Anne Gullickson on Saturday morning.

"There are multiple reports of deeply troubling publicly posted comments on social media about the assassination of Charlie Kirk made by Virginia school personnel," Gullickson said. "Celebrating or condoning political violence is unacceptable and has absolutely no place in Virginia's public schools."

Gullickson instructed school districts to "promptly investigate these reports in accordance with their policies and local Standards of Professional Conduct and Ethics and refer teachers and administrators who have violated these essential standards of decency to the Virginia Board of Education for licensure revocation."

"The Department stands ready to support superintendents and will be evaluating options with the Board of Education for state action for those local school divisions that do not hold their personnel responsible," Gullickson said.

The Shooting of Charlie Kirk

Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday while appearing at an event on the Utah Valley University campus.

Authorities announced Thursday night that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, of Utah, had been arrested after his father recognized him from surveillance images and urged him to turn himself in.

According to Fox 13 in Utah, Robinson registered as an unaffiliated voter in 2021 and did not vote in the last two election cycles.

Kirk, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, was a figure whose killing has drawn bipartisan condemnation.

“We must learn to disagree without becoming violently disagreeable,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D–Georgia).

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who hosted Kirk on his podcast last year, posted on X, calling the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”

