5th suspect wanted in case of Richmond woman found dead in Yorktown, sheriff says

YORKTOWN, Va. — Authorities are looking for an additional suspect charged with murder in the shooting death of a Richmond woman whose body was found in the Yorktown area in May.

York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office The York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office investigates after a woman's body was found on Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown on May 6, 2023.

On May 6, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it found the body of 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell on the side of Old Williamsburg Road. Investigators determined that she was shot to death.

Four people have been arrested in the case, and authorities said they all face charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Now, the sheriff's office said it's looking for another suspect, 27-year-old Donnisha Goodman, who has a last known address of 993 Green Street in Portsmouth. Authorities said Goodman is known to frequent hotels in Portsmouth.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Donnisha Goodman

Goodman is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, and the sheriff's office said she should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects already arrested include:



20-year-old Jayquan Jones, arrested in Richmond

24-year-old Hezekiah Janile Carney, of Norfolk

18-year-old Acacia Jackson, of Norfolk

24-year-old Jamica Danielle Langley, of Richmond

Authorities say the murder is gang-related, and previously confirmed that Carney, Jackson and Langley belong to the Norfolk-based Mad Stone Bloods gang. It is currently unclear if Jones is also affiliated with the gang.

Anyone with information about the case should call 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.