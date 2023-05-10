3 linked to Bloods gang arrested after Richmond woman's body found near Colonial Parkway

YORKTOWN, Va. -- Three people have been arrested after a Richmond woman's body was found near one of the entrances to the Colonial Parkway in Yorktown last weekend, investigators announced Wednesday.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said the murder was linked to members of the Bloods gang in Norfolk.

Officials said 24-year-old Hezekiah "H.K." Janile Carney, whose last known address was in Norfolk, 24-year-old Jamica Danielle Langley, whose last known address was in Richmond and 18-year-old Acacia Jackson, whose last known address was in Norfolk, were arrested.

Officials with said a jogger called 911 after spotting the body "about 10 feet off the road into the woods" along Old Williamsburg Road between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived, 25-year-old Tyosha Tanique Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Officials later said Mitchell died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Montgomery said deputies recovered 14 shell casings from the scene.

Additionally, a neighbor told deputies they heard gunshots around 3:45 a.m.

Montgomery previously said Mitchell was "forcibly taken from Richmond" the same morning her body was found.

"Investigators have worked around the clock since last Saturday to determine what happened to her," Montgomery said.

Richmond Police assisted deputies with a search warrant for more than four hours Saturday afternoon at a Bethel Street apartment, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. That is in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood in the city’s East End.

Forensic gloves were spotted on a sidewalk near the apartment and a blanket was seen hanging from a second-story window of the apartment building.

Neighbors told Burkett that they heard a loud argument around 3 a.m. However, no one living close by knew much about the woman. But they said that she would pleasantly wave if they saw her.

Detectives believe the violence has domestic indicators and do not believe the public is in any danger, Crime Insider sources said.

Anyone with information about about the case is asked to call 911 or the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office at 757-890-3621.

