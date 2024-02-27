Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a Richmond rally this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a rally in Richmond on Saturday, March 2, CNN confirmed to CBS 6.

The exact time and location of the rally have not yet been made public.

Trump is the leading Republican candidate for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Virginia is one of a handful of states holding a presidential primary on Tuesday, March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley previously announced an appearance in Richmond on Thursday, February 29, at the Westin on West Broad Street.

