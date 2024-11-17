Family holds vigil to 'bring an awareness' after Virginia mom's murder: 'She was an angel'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The family of a 25-year-old slain Chesterfield mother of two held a vigil to remember her life and raise awareness about domestic violence on Saturday afternoon.

Michelle Erazo, organized the vigil to remember her daughter, Dominique Fields, who was shot and killed on Nov. 7 outside of her home in Chesterfield.

Erazo said a text alert and headline were the reasons why she went to her cell phone on November 7.

"I have her location because I help pay the phone bill, I help her out,” Erazo said. “When I zoomed into her location and I saw the article about the woman shot multiple times. I zoomed into the right and it said South Point Landing. I started shaking."

She had a gut feeling that something terrible had happened to her daughter.

"As I was getting ready to go down there I heard the knock on the door and it was the police officers and I already knew. They didn't have to tell me - I already knew it was her."

Chesterfield Police were called to the 5800 block of Nottinghill Drive for a woman shot outside of her apartment home.

The next day, police confirmed the U.S. Marshal task force had the father of Dominique Fields’ two children, Quadry B. Campbell, in custody and facing murder charges.

"She was a good person, a good mother. Everyone loved her,” Erazo said. “She had a good heart. She was an angel. She was a Momma's girl. Always attached to me. She did no wrong to nobody. She was always helpful and she was all about her and her kids."

