'That's going to stink': Virginians react to Dominion Energy rate hike

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will see their monthly energy bills increase by $11 starting next year after the State Corporation Commission partially approved Dominion Energy's rate hike request.

The energy company cited inflation and increasing energy demand from emerging industries like data centers as the primary reasons for the rate increase, which will affect all Dominion customers across the state.

Richmond area residents expressed frustration with the additional financial burden during a time when many are already struggling with rising costs.

"There are a lot of things that 11 bucks could be used for besides that," Bill Ingersoll said.

Joshua Kline, another Richmond resident, said the increase adds stress to his monthly budget.

"Every month I dread seeing that envelope appear in the mail and knowing it's just going to increase that much more is just going to stress me out quite a bit," Kline said.

The $11 increase may seem modest, but residents pointed out how the money could be used elsewhere in their budgets.

"It could go to other utility bills, it could go to gasoline," Ingersoll said.

"You could get a nice bag of chips maybe a drink at the corner store," Kline said.

Jonathan Delapna expressed concern about the monopoly's ability to raise rates while customers bear the cost.

"They're upping costs, but they're the only one gaining. Everyone else is losing, losing, losing," Delapna said.

Some residents questioned the company's justification for the increase.

"Most places usually say inflation these days so I mean they can say anything to try and justify it, but at the end of the day we are the ones paying it so no matter the reason it's going to stink," Kline said.

Ingersoll said while the increase won't affect him as much as others, he's concerned about the broader impact on the community.

"I'm very concerned about people in our community and I think it's a monopoly," Ingersoll said. "I hope our representatives are looking into this for the people."

Kline noted that the monthly increase will compound over time.

"Over the course of several months that's really going to add up if that's on each utility bill," Kline said.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.