Virginia partially approves Dominion's rate increase requests. How much will bills go up next year?

Virginia's utility watchdog has partially approved Dominion Energy's requested rate increases, approving smaller hikes that will add about $11 to typical monthly electric bills starting in 2026.
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's utility watchdog has partially approved Dominion Energy's requested rate increases, approving smaller hikes that will add about $11 to typical monthly electric bills starting in 2026.

The State Corporation Commission's decision represents a more than 23% reduction from Dominion's original request. The approved rate increases will take effect in 2026, affecting residential customers across Virginia.

As part of the ruling, the commission also created a new rate class specifically for large electricity users like data centers. This move aims to help protect other customers from rising energy costs by ensuring major power consumers pay their fair share.

The decision comes as Virginia continues to see growth in energy-intensive industries, particularly data centers that require significant amounts of electricity to operate.

