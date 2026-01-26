Power restored to more than 85% of Dominion Energy customers, Monday update says

RICHMOND, Va. — Power has been restored to more than 85% of Dominion Energy customers impacted by the weekend winter storm, according to an update shared Monday.

Dominion Energy said about 48,000 customers lost power during the storm.

"While our service territory avoided the worst of yesterday’s storm, strong wind gusts and remaining ice accumulation on trees could cause additional power outages today. We encourage our customers to remain prepared by downloading the Dominion Energy mobile app, keeping devices fully charged, and preparing emergency supplies."

The power company notes that icy roads and fallen trees are making some areas difficult to reach, which could extend outage lengths for some customers.

"We will continue working around the clock to restore everyone’s power as safely and quickly as possible," Monday's update says.

