Dominion Energy wants to build a methane plant in Chesterfield. Some community groups push back.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing Monday where residents can voice their opinions on a proposed methane gas plant in Chesterfield County.

Dominion Energy's "Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center" would operate during peak energy demand periods, particularly on extremely hot or cold days when the regional power grid faces increased strain. If approved, the plant would be constructed adjacent to a retired coal power plant on Coxendale Road.

"Over the course of the next decade, we expect our demand to double," Jeremy Slayton, with Dominion Energy, said. "In order to meet the growing demand, we have to have the same amount of energy being produced to put on the grid to match that demand."

The 5 p.m. hearing at the SpringHill Suites Chester at 12301 Redwater Creek Road in Chester centers around an air permit that would allow the center to open in 2029.

The advocacy group opposing the project, Friends of Chesterfield, was formed following the announcement of the proposed gas plant.

"This gas fired power plant will run on methane gas, and we're concerned about it, polluting our air, raising our bills, and we don't believe it's necessary," Glen Besa, with Friends of Chesterfield, said.

Besa, who was the Director of the Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club, and some community members have raised concerns about the plant's potential environmental impact, especially considering the energy that will already be consumed by nearby data centers.

Slayton, a Dominion Energy spokesperson, said the proposed plant would add to their ongoing efforts to provide reliable energy through other efforts including renewable resources like their offshore wind project and solar fleet.

"Renewables work hand in hand with natural gas," Slayton said. "Offshore wind and solar, for example, are both what you would call intermittent resources. The wind isn't going to blow all the time and the sun isn't always going to shine."

The power company says the plant would fill those gaps when renewables cannot keep up with demands.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.