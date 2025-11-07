Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade reveals biggest Grand Marshal ever

RICHMOND, Va. — The Grand Marshal of the 2025 Dominion Energy Richmond Christmas Parade was announced Friday — and he may just be the biggest Grand Marshal in the parade's history.

Clifford the Big Red Dog was chosen by patients at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU to lead the parade, which will step off in front of the Science Museum of Virginia at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, traveling east along Broad Street and continuing all the way to 10th Street to greet CHoR patients and families.

Clifford will be joined by other PBS Kids characters seen locally on VPM, including Rosie from "Rosie’s Rules," Lyla from "Lyla in the Loop," Lily from "Weather Hunters," and Super Why.

“We are thrilled to welcome Clifford as this year’s Grand Marshal,” said Parade Director Tara Daudani. “Clifford’s message of kindness, friendship, and care for his community perfectly reflects our goal of spreading joy—especially to children and families who need it most. We can’t wait for the moment Clifford and his friends wave to the kids at CHoR as the parade reaches them.”

Clifford and the PBS Kids character appearances are being coordinated in partnership with VPM.

The parade will feature giant helium balloons, live bands, dance troupes, floats, and Legendary Santa, and will air live on WTVR CBS 6. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, route maps, and volunteer details, visit richmondparade.org.

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

