Fourth of July sights and sounds at Dogwood Dell in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat was on at July Fourth celebrations across Richmond.

At Dogwood Dell, revelers used umbrellas to provide shade and ate snow cones to provide temporary relief from the high temperatures.

Richmond Police, Capital Police, and Virginia State Police provided security for the event.

Last year's July Fourth celebration was marred in controversy when the now-former Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney claimed RPD stopped a mass shooting from happening at the event.

Federal prosecutors later shared in court there was in fact no evidence to prove that the accused man was ever planning an attack or even any violence.

Smith eventually resigned as chief in the wake of the controversy.

There were no serious issues initially reported at Tuesday night's celebration.

