Dog adoption event honors 'generous' Chesterfield firefighter killed teaching swift water rescue class

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- First responders and friends gathered to honor the life of Chesterfield County firefighter Alicia Monahan on Saturday morning in Colonial Heights.

A dog walk and adoption event in Monahan's honor was held at Roslyn Park in Colonial Heights.

The event held in conjunction with the Colonial Heights Animal Shelter was designed to incorporate the many things Monahan loved, from dogs to exercising, according to organizers.

“We wanted to embody as much as we could as much as she loved to create an event that honored her memory and maybe get some dogs a new home,” colleague Rachel Winter said.

The 41-year-old mother of two died during a swift water rescue training exercise on the Nantahala River in southwestern North Carolina two years ago.

In addition to being a member of Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Monahan was also a member of the department's scuba rescue team. She was also a member of the Virginia Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team and Virginia's Search and Rescue Association along with her pup Zoe.

Monahan's friends said she had the foresight to make sure people knew she wanted to have Zoe rehomed with another handler should anything ever happen to her.

“She was probably one of the most generous people I know," Wendy Harrison said. "She was ready to stop anything she was doing when anyone had a problem.”

Attendees had the chance to bring their dog or walk one of the shelter pups. Zoe also made an appearance with her new handler.

Friends shared how the unexpected loss made them more aware of their own mortality and he importance of sharing with family and friend how much you love them.

“We strive to do everything we can to make sure she is not forgotten and that will be our mission,” Harrison added.

