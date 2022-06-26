Watch Now
Veteran Chesterfield firefighter dead at 41

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A veteran firefighter died unexpectedly while off duty, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials announced Saturday.

Alicia A. Monahan, who was assigned to Engine 207-B shift, passed away Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Monahan was instructing students in a swift water rescue course in North Carolina when she died, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The 41-year-old had been with Chesterfield County Fire for more than 11 years.

"Our prayers and full support are with her fiancée and both her sons," fire officials wrote. "Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time."

Official said funeral details would be released once plans had been finalized.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

