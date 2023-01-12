Dog abandoned near Richmond cigarette plant euthanized: 'There is NO excuse for this'

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the two dogs found abandoned near a cigarette plant on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning has to be put down because of her condition, Richmond Animal Care and Control officials said.

"RACC Officers just picked up these two abandoned dogs near the entrance of Phillip Morris," Richmond Animal Care and Control officials posted just before noon.

One of the pup's lungs were filled with fluid most likely from heart failure, officials said.

"We can’t save her. Our team at VVC is hugging her close and euthanizing her as we type this. We are out of swear words that could possibly define this situation." officials wrote. "We would love to find the person(s) responsible for leaving a dying dog (and her sidekick skinny shepherd) to fend for themselves."

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call 804-646-5573.

"If you recognize these dogs, or was in that area last night or early this am and saw something, please contact RACC. You can do so on FB, IG @racc_shelter or email Paul.campbell@rva.gov," officials wrote.

