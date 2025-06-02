Virginia DMV warns of new text scam

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is warning of a new scam targeting residents.

In the text message, scammers posing as the DMV urgently tell you to pay a fine to avoid having your license and registration suspended and include a link in the message. Clicking that link could result in your personal information being stolen, making you a victim of this scam, according to the DMV.

WTVR

“The DMV will never send you text messages demanding payment for fines or fees,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey in a statement. “We urge our customers to be vigilant and avoid sending your personal information via text.”

The Virginia DMV's customer service centers also advises you to report and delete suspected fraudulent messages by using your phone's "report junk" option.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube