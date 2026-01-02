These Virginia neighbors say their mail service has become 'hit or miss'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie County man has taken to social media to voice his concerns about mail delivery and pickup issues, and he's not the only one in his neighborhood experiencing problems.

Rick Fisher says he hasn't had problems with mail delivery and pickup until about a year ago. Now he describes it as "hit or miss."

Over the past year, Fisher says it's gotten worse.

"Lately it's just been absolutely... Four days, not picking mail up, a week not picking it up. A week not getting it," Fisher said.

With informed delivery on his cell phone, Fisher can see when mail is supposed to arrive.

"It shows that I have mail coming and use to be I'd get it exactly that day, I would see it and now, it's three or four days, five days," Fisher said.

Fisher's frustration with the Postal Service increased recently when he watched one of his cameras.

"The mail service came down this path. They stopped at the house across the street, drove right through, past two more mailboxes, my flag has been up for several days and they just drove right by, never stopped," Fisher said.

During an interview, Fisher opened his mailbox to find letters that had been sitting there for days.

"I was hoping these letters right here weren't going to be here, because they've been in it for five days," Fisher said.

When Fisher has called to complain, he says he gets the same response.

"Their response to me is they say, 'We have people calling out, we just don't have the carriers,'" Fisher said.

For nearly 60 years, Peggy Belcher has been walking to her mailbox. But in recent months, she says delivery and pickup has been an issue.

"I've been down to the post office several times and complained and my neighbor across the street, she has complained," Belcher said.

Belcher says she received the same answer when she asked about the issues.

"I said, 'Well, you need to get more responsible workers that want to work and fire the ones that don't want to work,'" Belcher said.

CBS 6 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service about the issues with mail delivery in the Warrenton Heights neighborhood. In an email response, we were told carriers are supposed to pick up mail at the same time as they make deliveries. But if no mail is to be delivered, the carrier may have not seen the flag.

Late Friday afternoon, Fisher called and said he did have mail delivered, and it was put on top of his bills that were left in the mailbox.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.