'Armed and dangerous' man on the loose in Dinwiddie County after police give chase following crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Friday was a tense morning for many living in Northern Dinwiddie County.

An attempt by the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office to stop a stolen car evolved into a vehicle pursuit, which itself turned into the suspect eventually fleeing authorities on foot with a gun.

Over a dozen law enforcement officers were searching for the armed suspect who ran from a crash Friday morning on Ferndale Road.

Across the street from where the suspect crashed his vehicle and began the pursuit is North Dinwiddie Church. Reverend Dwayne Walker said kids' safety was the main priority during the entire ordeal.

"We went on lockdown, we kept all the kids inside, moved the kids away from the windows, kept the doors locked and latched, and waited for further instruction from the sheriff's office," Walker said.

Earlier this week, the car the armed man was driving, was reported stolen. When sheriff's deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it took off and ran off the road.

When the suspect got out of the car and gave chase, officers noticed a gun on his person, putting law enforcement on high alert.

"As far as I'm concerned he's armed and dangerous," Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office Major William Knott said.

The county sent out a reverse 911 call to advise local residents to lock their doors and be on the lookout.

Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Police came into the area to assist Dinwiddie County with the search. K-9 units from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Virginia State Police, were also available to assist in tracking the suspect down.

At nearby Chesdin Animal Hospital Dr. Mallori Henshaw says “Originally we weren’t really aware of what was going on".

Then a Deputy walked in to explain the situation telling Henshaw “that they were trying to set up a perimeter, that they expected the suspect was armed and they wanted to let us know," Dr. Henshaw said

A nearby homeowner was also able to help in the search, with his doorbell camera playing witness.

"He had captured an image of an individual fitting the description of our suspect on his doorbell camera," Major Knott said.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Investigators are asking the public to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 if they have any information about the suspect in the case.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Investigators are asking the public to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 if they have any information about the suspect in the case.

