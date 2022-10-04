Her son was found dead in a freezer. Why she's no longer charged with a crime.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Charges were dropped Tuesday against a woman arrested after her child was found dead in a freezer inside her Chesterfield County home.

Dina Weaver and her husband Kassceen Weaver were arrested in July 2021 when police followed up on a tip and found their son Eliel Adon dead in a freezer.

Provided to WTVR Chesterfield Police investigate after a child's body was found in a freezer in a home on Lookout Point Circle.

Since that discovery, Kassceen was also charged with felony murder and aggravated malicious wounding. That latter charge was related to the alleged abuse Dina suffered at his hands.

Dina was set to go to trial later this month on her charges of concealing a body and failing to give medical attention to a child. Her lawyer said they intended to show that she was under duress and was the victim of alleged physical and emotional abuse from Kassceen.

In court, prosecutors told the judge they decided to nolle prosse or withdraw the charges against Dina Weaver after looking at the evidence in the case and the levels of culpability.

After court, Dina Weaver lawyers said Weaver was willing to be a witness in the case against Kassceen.

Criminal defense attorney Ed Riley, who is not associated with the case. said the Commonwealth likely realized Dina was a victim and prosecuting her would not only be difficult but not accomplish much. Additionally, he suspected she could bolster the case against Kassceen.

"It is a significant blow to the defense case," attorney Ed Riley said. "Now they've got to contend with well, how do we, in some way or another, neutralize this witness and or show and bring this witness forward in a way that helps our case, which would be a difficult proposition."

Kassceen is due in court in 2023.

