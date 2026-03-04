Help needed for family and daughters of woman found stabbed to death along Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Family members of the woman found stabbed to death along Route 1 earlier this week are asking for support.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Route 1 at 1:31 p.m. Monday and found a woman who had been stabbed to death.

Wednesday, the Waymakers Foundation identified her as Dilma Bamaca.

Family members are asking for the community's help to return Bamaca's body to Guatemala and funeral expenses.

Bamaca was a mother of three daughters, who are currently in need of assistance.

"The girls do not have access to their personal belongings, as the house where they lived is currently under investigation, so they cannot enter to pick up their clothes or personal items," the Waymakers Foundation said.



The Waymakers Foundation is taking the following donations:



Girl 1

Pants size 14 Shirt size M Shoe size 5

Girl 2

Pants size 13 Shirt size 12 Shoe size 5

Little girl

Size 4 clothing Shoe size 8



Clothing donations can be dropped at the Waymakers Foundation at 7122 Hull Street Road.

Financial donations can be made directly to the family by Zelle or gift cards. Contact 804-729-1689 for more information.

"Thank you for supporting these girls in such a difficult time," the Waymakers Foundation wrote. "We appreciate everyone who can share or help in any way."

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Dilma Bamaca to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

