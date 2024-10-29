Watch Now
Why Dickie’s Seafood, a nearly 50-year-old Richmond company, is going out of business: ''It’s a shame'

Dickie’s Seafood had rebuilt its Northside factory after a fire destroyed its previous facilities in June 2020.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Unable to fully regain its momentum after a 2020 fire gutted its longtime Northside facility, Dickie’s Seafood has boiled its last shrimp.

The nearly 50-year-old Richmond company, known for its deviled crab and boiled shrimp that was sold in grocery stores, has ceased operations and is in the process of selling off its assets, including its 16,000-square-foot building at 1508 Brook Road.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

