Why developers are putting this Scott’s Addition apartment project on hold in Richmond
In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 08:25:44-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition. Northern Virginia-based Bonaventure has listed for sale the 1.7-acres at 1700 Belleville St. where it had been planning its Scott’s Edge II project. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.