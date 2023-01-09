Why developers are putting this Scott’s Addition apartment project on hold in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition. Northern Virginia-based Bonaventure has listed for sale the 1.7-acres at 1700 Belleville St. where it had been planning its Scott’s Edge II project. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

