Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Video shows missing Ashland teen getting into car with man, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Jan. 5
MISSINGASHLANDTEEN.jpg
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 16:11:07-05

ASHLAND, Va. -- Surveillance video shows a missing 17-year-old girl getting into a sedan in Ashland, according to authorities.

Destiny Ford was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform and leaving her workplace in the 200 block of S. Washington Highway walking south Wednesday night. She possibly had a pink raincoat with her, according to police.

MISSINGASHLANDTEEN2.jpg

Surveillance video released Thursday afternoon showed Ford getting into the Honda sedan with a man and possibly two other people in the 100 block of Junction Drive at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The vehicle was last observed proceeding westbound on Junction Drive towards South Washington Highway/Route 1," police said.

Police described Ford as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes, but wears hazel-colored contact lenses, officers noted.

Officials said she has braces, tattoos on both thighs as well as a tattoo of the Cancer Zodiac sign on her collarbone and another tattoo of a clock on her left shoulder.

MISSINGASHLANDTEEN.jpg

If you have seen or heard from Destiny Ford or have information about her whereabouts, call 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone