Video shows missing Ashland teen getting into car with man, police say

ASHLAND, Va. -- Surveillance video shows a missing 17-year-old girl getting into a sedan in Ashland, according to authorities.

Destiny Ford was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform and leaving her workplace in the 200 block of S. Washington Highway walking south Wednesday night. She possibly had a pink raincoat with her, according to police.

Ashland Police

Surveillance video released Thursday afternoon showed Ford getting into the Honda sedan with a man and possibly two other people in the 100 block of Junction Drive at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The vehicle was last observed proceeding westbound on Junction Drive towards South Washington Highway/Route 1," police said.

Police described Ford as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes, but wears hazel-colored contact lenses, officers noted.

Officials said she has braces, tattoos on both thighs as well as a tattoo of the Cancer Zodiac sign on her collarbone and another tattoo of a clock on her left shoulder.

Ashland Police

If you have seen or heard from Destiny Ford or have information about her whereabouts, call 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

