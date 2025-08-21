Police ID man killed in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police have released the name of a 58-year-old man killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Hopewell.

Officers received a report about a man who had been shot in the 800 block of Chestnut Street just before 6 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Derrick Lamont Comer of Hopewell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Comer was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

"The Hopewell Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit has initiated an investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Lead Detective Nathanael Willsey at 804-541-2284. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or submit a tip through the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.