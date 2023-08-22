Stolen rental car tip leads to police pursuit, arrest in Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Dinwiddie County man was arrested following a police pursuit that involved a stolen rental car. Derrick Chandler, 45, of DeWitt, Virginia, was wanted for grand larceny out of Chesterfield County and had an active protective order against him, according to police.

The situation which led to Chandler's arrest began at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when Avis Budget Rental told police someone stole one of their cars, a 2023 Cadillac CT5.

"[The car] was being tracked by the rental company's GPS. The vehicle was in the area of the Sleep Inn on Willis Rd. in Chesterfield County," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Agents along with marked units attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled south on Route 1."

The driver would not stop. Police again tried to pull over the driver when they later located the car on Interstate 295 south.

Video shows arrest following police pursuit in Virginia

"The suspect disregarded lights and sirens and continued to Interstate 95 northbound from 295, ultimately taking Wagner Road where the suspect vehicle rammed a Virginia State Police marked patrol vehicle," the state police spokesperson said. "The vehicle came to a stop on Wagner Road, near Route 460, but the driver continued to refuse commands to exit the vehicle and stated that he was armed."

Eventually, a Virginia State Police Tactical Team extracted Chandler from the car.

The state trooper and Petersburg Police Officer in the car that was rammed were not hurt.

The enter incident remains under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.