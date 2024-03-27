He says he feels 'numbness' after his wife was 'intentionally' killed in a Chesterfield car crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Community members say they are at a loss for words over the tragic and unexpected death of Shaunda Bizzell, who waskilled while walking in her neighborhoodMonday evening.

Bizzell's husband, Derek Bizzell, says that he and his wife were doing what they loved, which was walking around their Amherst neighborhood when the incident happened.

Bizzell tells CBS 6 that the loss of his wife does not feel real and that he would do anything to switch places so that his wife would still be alive today.

"No sleep, no eating," Bizzell said. "Just the numbness. Just keep yourself moving."

He says he remembers the moment he and his wife took a second lap around their neighborhood before Shaunda was hit by a car.

"We were just out taking a walk. This was her first time out walking this year. We went around one time - nothing," Bizzell said. "We went around the second time and the tragedy happened."

The Chesterfield Police Department says evidence shows 22-year-old Daniel Anderson swerved his car to hit the couple.

Bizzell died shortly after being taken to the hospital from her injuries.

Family of Shaunda Bizzell Shaunda Bizzell

"We were coming around the curve and got close to the van and we could see the car coming up the street. As he got closer to us I could see him veer and I screamed her name and all I heard was a thump," Bizzell said.

He says he knew Anderson was his neighbor, but says he and Shaunda did not know him.

“It knocked her on top of a car and knocked me under. I got up and dialed 911 and I could not talk," Bizzell said.

Police say shortly before the crash Anderson called police, identified himself, and then made multiple threatening statements, including threats to shoot a school, bomb a building, and assault police officers.

When officers responded to the threats at Anderson's address, they came across the crash scene.

“A lot of people walk through the neighborhood. We are a family and community and it shocked me," said Kathy McMurray, a neighbor of the Bizzell's. “Who would have any idea someone would come through and hit her like that? It’s something that doesn’t go on."

WTVR Kathy McMurray

Anderson's father spoke to CBS 6 Tuesday and said that his son has a documented history of a mental health disorder and that he had some sort of episode before the incident.

He says they had an argument, and that Anderson walked out of their home, but they had no idea he had the keys to the vehicle in his hand. He says their family is devastated about Shaunda's death.

The remaining physical damage from the incident was removed from the neighborhood Tuesday evening - but the emotional damage of this tragedy remains, as it is something that won't be forgotten.

“I can’t honestly say I forgive right now but I understand what the Lord wants," Bizzell said. "But I do pray for his family because I’m pretty sure they are hurting the same way we are hurting right now."

Anderson has been charged with several felonies including second-degree murder. He is currently being held in jail.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!