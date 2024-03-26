Police: Chesterfield driver 'intentionally steered' toward pedestrians, killing woman walking in neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver hit and killed a woman who was walking in her Chesterfield County neighborhood, according to Chesterfield Police.

The driver, who police identified as 22-year-old Daniel N. Anderson, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The situation unfolded Monday night, just before 7 p.m., in the Amherst neighborhood off Route 1 after police said Anderson called the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) "identified himself, and made multiple threatening statements, including threats to shoot a school, bomb a building, and assault police officers."

"When officers arrived on Amherst Ridge Loop, they found that a motor vehicle crash had occurred involving a 2012 Hyundai and two pedestrians. Officers quickly determined that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Anderson, was the same man who had called the ECC and made threatening statements," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Anderson, who was not injured, was detained at the scene. The pedestrians were transported to an area hospital."

Shaunda Bizzell, 42, of the 16700 block of Amherst Ridge Place, died at the hospital, according to police. The second pedestrian survived.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that Anderson, of the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop, intentionally steered his vehicle toward the pedestrians," police said. "Investigators arrested Anderson and charged him with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, making threats of death or bodily injury and making threats to bomb or damage buildings. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond."

This is a developing story. If you can more information email the CBS 6 Newsroom.