Democrats celebrate historic Virginia wins. What's next?

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrats won a decisive victory in Virginia's elections Tuesday, winning all three statewide races and gaining seats in the House of Delegates to secure unified control of state government.

Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger led the Democratic sweep, while House Speaker Don Scott touted the party's ability to pick up 13 seats claiming their largest majority in three decades.

"We sent a message to the whole world that in 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship," Spanberger said during her victory speech Tuesday night.

The results surprised some voters with their scope.

Vinny, a voter who spoke with CBS 6 on Wednesday, said he expected Democrats to win but "didn't think they'd win by that much."

CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth called it a complete Republican defeat.

"Just a total rout of Winsome Earle-Sears. And Don Scott pitched an almost no-hitter in the House of Delegates races, winning almost everywhere: Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, Richmond metropolitan area. There's no bright spot at all for the Republicans," Holsworth said.

Scott attributed the success to fielding candidates who appealed beyond traditional Democratic voters.

"They were veterans. They were teachers. They were social workers. They were trusted by their community. We have a pediatrician coming in," Scott said Wednesday.

The House Speaker also blamed Republican losses on their alignment with President Trump, particularly regarding Virginia economic issues.

"Virginia Republicans were too terrified to stand up to Donald Trump. We told that story over and over and over again," Scott said.

With unified Democratic control, Scott outlined an ambitious legislative agenda focusing on education, job creation, healthcare access, and cost reduction. The party also plans to prioritize protecting reproductive rights, marriage equality, voting rights, and democratic institutions.

"This is what a mandate looks like," Scott said.

However, Holsworth noted potential challenges ahead for Spanberger, particularly if Trump decides to intervene in Virginia issues such as the offshore wind project near Virginia Beach or immigration enforcement actions.

"She's not somebody who likes to pick fights and particularly partisan fights. She wants to be someone who works across the aisle, gets along," Holsworth said.

Despite the celebration, Scott emphasized the need for measured governance.

"The word of the day now is restraint. We can't overreach. We have to be restrained. We have to be wise with the gift that the voters have given us," Scott said.

A voter named Taylor, who spoke with CBS 6, expressed enthusiasm about the Democratic gains, saying she was "excited to get some more Democrat power back just for simply feeling like we have lost control of our country as a people."

Holsworth summarized the night's significance for Democrats.

"I don't think the Democrats could have imagined a night that went better than it did last night," Holsworth said.

