Deep Run Roadhouse wants to move into an old Wendy’s in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A long-running barbecue joint in western Henrico is cooking up a new location a half mile from its current spot. Deep Run Roadhouse is looking to move from the Crofton Green Shopping Center on Gayton Road to a former Wendy’s building at John Rolfe Commons shopping center, at the intersection of John Rolfe and Ridgefield parkways.

The restaurant is planning to modify the standalone building to include an outdoor prep area that would house two smokers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.