Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Deep Run Roadhouse wants to move into an old Wendy’s in Henrico

Scott THUMB Deep Run Roadhouse.png
Richmond BizSense via Deep Run Roadhouse and Henrico County
Deep Run Roadhouse is looking to move to a former Wendy’s building in Henrico County.
Scott THUMB Deep Run Roadhouse.png
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A long-running barbecue joint in western Henrico is cooking up a new location a half mile from its current spot. Deep Run Roadhouse is looking to move from the Crofton Green Shopping Center on Gayton Road to a former Wendy’s building at John Rolfe Commons shopping center, at the intersection of John Rolfe and Ridgefield parkways.

The restaurant is planning to modify the standalone building to include an outdoor prep area that would house two smokers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone