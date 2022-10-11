New trial begins for Short Pump teacher accused of sexual assault

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new trial begins Tuesday for a former Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student in 2017.

The first trial of Dean Lakey was declared a mistrial in June when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on the charges. The Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney's Office decided to try Lakey again later that month.

The accuser, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incidents, took to the witness stand in the first trial and said Lakey sexually assaulted her in a bathroom several hours after school had ended and she was leaving an after-school program.

Lakey, who took to the witness stand in his own defense, denied all the charges against him.

One difference between this and the first trial is that Lakey will face more charges. During day one of the first trial, prosecutors nolle prossed, or withdrew, four of the initial six charges and one charge of rape was amended to "object sexual battery."

Last week, prosecutors charged Lakey with two new counts of sodomy and one of indecent liberties.

The trial is scheduled to last three days.