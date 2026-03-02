Trooper kills knife-wielding suspect after road rage stabbing spree on Virginia interstate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A state trooper shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect following a road rage incident that left four people stabbed, one of them fatally, along on Interstate 495 Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. on March 1, 2026, near exit 52 on I-495 southbound.

A trooper was dispatched to a reported road rage incident on I-495 south, near the exit for Little River Turnpike, just after 1:15 p.m.

When the trooper arrived at the crash scene, they were confronted by a man carrying a knife. Officials said that the trooper shot the suspect in self-defense.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The trooper was not injured.

Four stabbing victims were found at the scene. One of them, a 39-year-old woman, later died from her injuries. A dog also stabbed at the scene died.

Officials said their preliminary investigation indicates the stabbings happened after a crash on the interstate.

Authorities said that the incident, which remains under investigation, is not believed to be terrorism-related.

This is a developing story.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.