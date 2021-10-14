Deadly double stabbing at Richmond assisted living was second since June

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is behind bars for a stabbing at an assisted living facility in downtown Richmond that killed one woman and left another injured last Friday.

Officers said Quincy Rawlings stabbed two women inside the facility in the 100 block of Jefferson Street, near Richmond Police Headquarters on Grace Street, just before 1 p.m.

The incident prompted WTVR CBS 6 to take an in-depth look at that facility.

There was a pattern of violations during inspections over the past couple years, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services website.

The most recent happened in June and also involved a stabbing.

The report stated that one resident somehow got a knife and stabbed another resident, who then had to go into surgery because of their injuries.

Earlier this week, WTVR CBS 6 reached out to the facility and briefly spoke with the administrator, Josephine Gatling.

At that time, Gatling said they were busy "dealing with the families."

When WTVR CBS 6 asked if staffers were doing anything to ensure a stabbing did not occur again, Gatling hung up the phone.

As of Thursday evening, no details about the circumstances surrounding last week's stabbing had been released.

Rawlings is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.