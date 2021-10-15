Police ID woman killed at Richmond assisted living

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the woman killed in a double stabbing at an assisted living facility in downtown Richmond last Friday.

Officers said Quincy Rawlings stabbed two women inside the facility in the 100 block of Jefferson Street, near Richmond Police Headquarters on Grace Street, just before 1 p.m.

The two victims were transported to an area hospital where 60-year-old Natalie Simmons-Price, of Richmond, died of her injuries, according to police.

The other victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack, officers said.

Fifty-three-year-old Rawlings, also of Richmond, was charged with malicious wounding and stabbing during the commission of a felony, according to police. However, authorities said additional charges against Rawlings are pending.

Rawlings is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

Anyone with information about the homicide and aggravated assault is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Richmond Police Quincy Rawlings

Deadly double stabbing at Richmond assisted living was second since June

Friday's incident at Tiffanie's Manor for Young Adults prompted WTVR CBS 6 to take an in-depth look at the facility.

There were a pattern of violations during inspections over the past couple years, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services website.

The most recent happened in June and also involved a stabbing.

The report stated that one resident somehow got a knife and stabbed another resident, who then had to go into surgery because of their injuries.

Earlier this week, WTVR CBS 6 reached out to the facility and briefly spoke with the administrator, Josephine Gatling.

At that time, Gatling said they were busy "dealing with the families."

When WTVR CBS 6 asked if staffers were doing anything to ensure a stabbing did not occur again, Gatling hung up the phone.

