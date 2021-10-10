Watch
Crime Insider: Man arrested after deadly stabbing inside Richmond assisted living

1 woman killed, 1 hurt in stabbing near Richmond Police headquarters
Posted at 10:40 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 22:41:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources have confirmed the name of the man arrested for stabbing two women in downtown Richmond Friday afternoon.

Quincy Rawlings was captured shortly after the stabbing, which happened around 12:50 p.m. inside an assisted living facility at 100 Jefferson Street. That is about 100 feet from Richmond Police Headquarters on Grace Street.

"Officers arrived and found two adult females in a structure who were suffering from stab wounds," a Richmond Police spokesperson said Friday. "One victim succumbed to her wounds at the hospital."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing were available at last check.

Rawlings, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Richmond Police reported 58 homicides in the city thru October 3, 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

Below you will find a list of homicides reported in the City of Richmond (2000 - 2021). The raw data used in this table can be found here and here.

202158 homicides (as of Oct. 3, 2021)
202066 homicides
201961 homicides
201854 homicides
201766 homicides
201662 homicides
201543 homicides
201441 homicides
201338 homicides
201245 homicides
201139 homicides
201044 homicides
200943 homicides
200831 homicides
200755 homicides
200672 homicides
200583 homicides
200490 homicides
200388 homicides
200283 homicides
200167 homicides
200075 homicides

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

