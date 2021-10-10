Crime Insider: Man arrested after deadly stabbing inside Richmond assisted living

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources have confirmed the name of the man arrested for stabbing two women in downtown Richmond Friday afternoon.

Quincy Rawlings was captured shortly after the stabbing, which happened around 12:50 p.m. inside an assisted living facility at 100 Jefferson Street. That is about 100 feet from Richmond Police Headquarters on Grace Street.

"Officers arrived and found two adult females in a structure who were suffering from stab wounds," a Richmond Police spokesperson said Friday. "One victim succumbed to her wounds at the hospital."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing were available at last check.

Rawlings, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Richmond Police reported 58 homicides in the city thru October 3, 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

Below you will find a list of homicides reported in the City of Richmond (2000 - 2021). The raw data used in this table can be found here and here.



2021 58 homicides (as of Oct. 3, 2021) 2020 66 homicides 2019 61 homicides 2018 54 homicides 2017 66 homicides 2016 62 homicides 2015 43 homicides 2014 41 homicides 2013 38 homicides 2012 45 homicides 2011 39 homicides 2010 44 homicides 2009 43 homicides 2008 31 homicides 2007 55 homicides 2006 72 homicides 2005 83 homicides

2004 90 homicides 2003 88 homicides 2002 83 homicides 2001 67 homicides 2000 75 homicides

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.