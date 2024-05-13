Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Deadly crash on Southbound I-295 closes lanes along the Interstate

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, May 13
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 13:09:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police have confirmed that they are investigating following a deadly crash on Southbound Interstate 295 Monday.

The crash happened on I-295 near mile marker 22. That's just South of Route 5 or New Market Road. State police confirm at least one person died in the crash.

Currently the 2 left lanes of Southbound I-295 are blocked due to the crash and investigation.

CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information including who the victim is and how the crash happened. We will update as we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone