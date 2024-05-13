Deadly crash on Southbound I-295 closes lanes along the Interstate

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police have confirmed that they are investigating following a deadly crash on Southbound Interstate 295 Monday.

The crash happened on I-295 near mile marker 22. That's just South of Route 5 or New Market Road. State police confirm at least one person died in the crash.

Currently the 2 left lanes of Southbound I-295 are blocked due to the crash and investigation.

CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information including who the victim is and how the crash happened. We will update as we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!