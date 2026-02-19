Veteran shot twice while protecting friend in Richmond bar still seeks justice

RICHMOND, Va. — A military veteran who was shot twice trying to protect a friend at a South Richmond bar last year is asking anyone with information to come forward to police.

The February 23, 2025 shooting at the Davine Bar and Grill on Hull Street left the veteran with life-altering injuries and mounting medical bills. The veteran, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, was shot twice in the neck after intervening when he saw his friend being attacked.

"You hear a loud bang, sounds like a smack or a punch, and my buddy is holding his face and leaning over, so I immediately came in to protect him, and as soon as I got in the middle, the suspect shot me twice," he said.

The veteran used his own thumb to plug the wound to his neck while waiting for help to arrive.

Months of recovery followed, during which the veteran has struggled with the physical, emotional and financial aftermath of the shooting. He now relies on his small disability payments from his military service to cover astronomical medical bills from the emergency room and rehabilitation facility.

"The guy is still at large. I don't know really who he is or what he's about, and I don't know if he could be in the area close to me or if he knows my name or any of that, so I had to protect myself and my family that does live in the area to try and keep myself isolated from everything," he said.

The shooting has cost the veteran greatly. Jobs are hard to come by in his current condition, and he has been forced to relocate to a homeless veterans facility in a different state for his safety and recovery.

Nearly a year later, no arrests have been made in the case. Investigators continue to work with very little evidence, leaving the veteran and his supporters frustrated.

"Honestly it's a waiting game right now trying to figure out the evidence, if there is any more evidence out in the public that might have anything," he said.

Friends of the veteran, speaking off camera, say he has sacrificed enough for others and deserves justice.

The veteran is now making a public plea for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"If you have any pictures, videos of that night, if you were an eyewitness and you're willing to come forward and give a statement — it can be anonymous, I don't care," he said. "If you have anything at all that can help my case, I'd be grateful if you came forward with it."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.